When Does Episode 4 of 'The Rings of Power' Hit Prime Video in Your Timezone?

The Rings of Power is sticking to a weekly release schedule and we're now three episodes (Helm's) deep. The fourth episode will stream on Prime Video on Thursday, Sept. 15 at 9 p.m. PT.

The first two episodes dropped on Sept. 1, before the release schedule adopted a more familiar one episode a week format. Find the exact release time for your time zone below.

The Rings of Power episode release schedule

Catch a new episode of The Lord of The Rings prequel series each week.

9 p.m. PDT -- Thursdays

12 a.m. EDT -- Fridays

1 a.m. Brazil -- Fridays

5 a.m. UK -- Fridays

6 a.m. CEST -- Fridays

9:30 a.m. IST -- Fridays

1 p.m. JST -- Fridays

2 p.m. AU -- Fridays

4 p.m. NZ -- Fridays

"Rings of Power successfully balances the way it makes itself accessible to newcomers, fans of the movies, and more intense lore fiends," wrote CNET's Erin Carson of the expensive new series. Reviews were initially positive, but less enthusiastic takes have swooped in.

Set thousands of years before The Lord of the Rings, The Rings of Power covers the major events of Middle-earth's Second Age. They include the forging of the Rings of Power, the rise of Sauron, and the last alliance between Elves and men.

The eight-episode first season of The Rings of Power continues until Oct. 14.