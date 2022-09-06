Apple Event: How to Watch iPhone 14 Rumors Best Features in iOS 16 Oura Ring 3 Review $100 Off MacBook Air M2 Galaxy Z Fold 4 Review Best Day to Book Flights Refurb Apple Watch Deal
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Culture Entertainment

'Wendell & Wild' Trailer Stars Jordan Peele, Keegan-Michael Key as Demons

The upcoming stop-motion movie will spook Netflix in October.

Meara Isenberg headshot
Meara Isenberg
wendell-wild-01-14-31-13.jpg
Netflix

Glowing green eyes, shadows and caskets set the spooky scene in a new trailer for Wendell & Wild, a stop-motion Netflix film directed by Henry Selick (The Nightmare Before Christmas, Coraline) and starring Jordan Peele, Keegan-Michael Key, Lyric Ross and Angela Bassett.

In the trailer, released on Tuesday, a voice creepily whispers: "Kat, time to face your demons." Later, characters voiced by Key and Peele introduce themselves: "We are Wendell... and Wild." The film creeps onto Netflix Oct. 28.

The fantasy film involves "a brilliantly bizarre and comedic adventure like none other," according to Netflix. Key and Peele's scheming characters want teenager Kat Elliot (Ross) to help them get to the Land of the Living. Peele is also producing the flick. 

Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

See all photos