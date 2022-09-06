'Wendell & Wild' Trailer Stars Jordan Peele, Keegan-Michael Key as Demons

Glowing green eyes, shadows and caskets set the spooky scene in a new trailer for Wendell & Wild, a stop-motion Netflix film directed by Henry Selick (The Nightmare Before Christmas, Coraline) and starring Jordan Peele, Keegan-Michael Key, Lyric Ross and Angela Bassett.

In the trailer, released on Tuesday, a voice creepily whispers: "Kat, time to face your demons." Later, characters voiced by Key and Peele introduce themselves: "We are Wendell... and Wild." The film creeps onto Netflix Oct. 28.

The fantasy film involves "a brilliantly bizarre and comedic adventure like none other," according to Netflix. Key and Peele's scheming characters want teenager Kat Elliot (Ross) to help them get to the Land of the Living. Peele is also producing the flick.