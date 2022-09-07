Live: Apple Event Live Blog Apple Event: How to Watch Best Features in iOS 16 Oura Ring 3 Review Galaxy Z Fold 4 Review Best Day to Book Flights Beats Flex Earbuds for $35 Selling Your Old iPhone
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Culture Entertainment

'Wendell & Wild' Trailer Stars Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key as Demons

The stop-motion movie from Coraline director Henry Selick will spook Netflix in October.

Meara Isenberg headshot
Meara Isenberg
wendell-wild-01-14-31-13.jpg
It's Henry Selick's first feature since 2009's Coraline.
Netflix

Glowing green eyes, shadows and caskets set the spooky scene in a new trailer for Wendell & Wild, a stop-motion Netflix film directed by Henry Selick (The Nightmare Before Christmas, Coraline) and starring Jordan Peele, Keegan-Michael Key, Lyric Ross and Angela Bassett.

In the trailer, released on Tuesday, a voice creepily whispers: "Kat, time to face your demons." Later, characters voiced by Key and Peele introduce themselves: "We are Wendell... and Wild." The film creeps onto Netflix Oct. 28.

The fantasy film involves "a brilliantly bizarre and comedic adventure like none other," according to Netflix. Key and Peele's scheming characters want teenager Kat Elliot (Ross) to help them get to the Land of the Living. Peele is also producing the flick. 

Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

See all photos