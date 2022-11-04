Election Day Ahead Mortgage Rates Move Up What's Next for Inflation Holiday Coffee Cups RSV Explained National Sandwich Day Sleep Tips Blood Pressure Pills Recalled
Culture Entertainment

Weird Al Yankovic Drops Surprise Album

The soundtrack for the Weird Al biopic features new music by everyone's favorite accordion-playing comedic musician.

Corinne Reichert headshot
Corinne Reichert

Weird Al Yankovic released a new album Friday, his first in more than eight years since Mandatory Fun came out in 2014. 

Weird Al poster
Al Yankovic

The album, which serves as the soundtrack for the movie released Friday about his life, has 46 tracks "including a bunch of early Weird Al songs I re-recorded specially for the movie, my brand-new closing credits song 'Now You Know,' and the entire orchestral score" from the movie, Yankovic tweeted.

The album is out now on streaming services, with CD and vinyl copies to be released next year. 

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story movie came out Friday and can be streamed for free on the Roku Channel. The movie stars Daniel Radcliffe as Weird Al.

