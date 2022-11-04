Weird Al Yankovic Drops Surprise Album

Weird Al Yankovic released a new album Friday, his first in more than eight years since Mandatory Fun came out in 2014.

Al Yankovic

The album, which serves as the soundtrack for the movie released Friday about his life, has 46 tracks "including a bunch of early Weird Al songs I re-recorded specially for the movie, my brand-new closing credits song 'Now You Know,' and the entire orchestral score" from the movie, Yankovic tweeted.

The album is out now on streaming services, with CD and vinyl copies to be released next year.

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story movie came out Friday and can be streamed for free on the Roku Channel. The movie stars Daniel Radcliffe as Weird Al.

Read also: Best Music Streaming Service for 2022