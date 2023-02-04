Watch These Movies for Only $5 in Theaters During Black History Month

Did you miss seeing The Woman King or Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in theaters? This movie theater chain is making it oh so easy to catch up on missed movies or rewatch your favorites at a discount. During Black History Month, AMC Theatres is celebrating Black filmmakers and actors by giving fans a chance to see some recent favorites on the big screen again.

From Feb. 3 through March 2, customers will have the chance to watch a handful of movies for only $5 per ticket as part of AMC's Black History Month promo. Each week of February, AMC will rotate a new movie through the 200 participating theaters.

Here's the schedule:

Till from Feb. 3-9

Devotion from Feb. 10-16

The Woman King from Feb. 17-23

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever from Feb. 24-March 2

Join us as we celebrate outstanding Black filmmakers with a rotating selection of $5 Fan Faves throughout Black History Month (2/3-3/2). TILL is now playing at AMC Theatres. Get tickets today: https://t.co/CJYezWVIrH pic.twitter.com/bpjwoSBjzs — AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) January 30, 2023

The promotion aims to highlight the stories of Black filmmakers and actors. An internal employee group at AMC proposed the plan, according to Variety.

"This programming initiative, which perfectly aligns with AMC's inclusive programming, originated from the Council on the AMC African American Experience, an internal group of associates that strengthens AMC's culture by defining opportunities to embrace diversity, lead with fairness and impartiality, and create a more inclusive work environment," Elizabeth Frank, AMC's executive vice president of worldwide programming, told Variety.