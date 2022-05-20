Watch the First 8 Minutes of 'Stranger Things' Season 4

There's still a week to go before new episodes of Stranger Things drop, but Netflix has an early treat for those who can't wait.

The first eight minutes of the Season Four premiere are online, ready to view now. But if you're hoping to catch up with your favorite kids from Hawkins, Indiana, or just catch a glimpse of a demogorgon, you're going to have to wait a little longer. The show kicks off in the form of a flashback to 1979 at the Hawkins National Laboratories.

The clip features the mysterious Dr. Brenner, played by Matthew Modine, and starts off on what appears to be a beautiful, peaceful day in the small town. But, as you'd expect, that peacefulness doesn't last long.

The first seven of Season Four's nine total episodes land on May 27, with the final two set to follow on July 1.