Watch the 'Evil Dead Rise' Trailer, in All Its Gory Glory

So you could watch this trailer for Evil Dead Rise, or you could just take my word for it: It's as bloody and scary as a new Evil Dead movie probably should be.

Coming in April, this is the fifth Evil Dead movie. The often comedy-tinged horror series was originally created by Sam Raimi with the original trilogy, followed by the Ash vs Evil Dead TV series and a 2013 reboot.

The red band trailer for the 2023 Evil Dead movie begins with a family nervously watching their mom cooking up a rather unsettling omelette. Next thing you know someone gets scalped, and well, you don't have to watch the rest if you don't want to. Let's just say it involves a quick succession of nastiness involving a chainsaw, a cheese grater and lots of blood-soaked demonic possession. Groovy!

Evil Dead Rise is directed by Lee Cronin, who previously made creepy flick The Hole in the Ground. It stars Alyssa Sutherland, Lily Sullivan, Gabrielle Echols, Morgan Davies, Nell Fisher and Mia Challis.