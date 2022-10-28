'Venom 3' Director Is Reportedly Writer Kelly Marcel

The director for Venom 3, which was confirmed by Sony back in April, will be Kelly Marcel, a writer and producer from the first two installments, Deadline reported Friday.

Tom Hardy will star again in this movie, after posting a cryptic shot of the script on Instagram in June. The script, according to his post, shows the story is by Hardy and Marcel, with Marcel writing. There's no word yet on a plot or a release date for the third Venom movie.

Sony didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The first Venom movie, released in 2018, was directed by Ruben Fleischer, while 2021's Venom: Let There Be Carnage was directed by Andy Serkis.

Hardy's Venom last appeared in the post-credits scene of Spider-Man: No Way Home, where he's seen drinking in a bar in Mexico. Both Spider-Man and Venom are owned by Sony, with fans waiting to see if the supervillain makes a bigger appearance in the Disney-owned Marvel Cinematic Universe.

You can catch up on the two previous movies with a Starz subscription on Hulu.