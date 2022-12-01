Gifts for $25 or Less Spotify Wrapped Neuralink Brain Chip Black Hole Burps Light of 1,000 Trillion Suns Stamp Price Increase Streaming Services to Cancel Melatonin Rival Monkeypox Renamed
Culture Entertainment

'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' Trailer Sees Robot Animals Go to War

"For millions of years our world has transformed but something else has awakened."

Andrew Blok headshot
Andrew Blok
Screen shot of Optimus Prime
Optimus Prime is ready to defend earth, once again.
Paramount Pictures/Screenshot Andrew Blok

A new trailer for the latest installment in the Transformers movie franchise dropped on Thursday, and shows old friends, like Optimus Prime and Bumblebee, teaming up with Transformers take on the forms of animals. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts comes out June 9, 2023.

"For millions of years our world has transformed but something else has awakened," the trailer warns before a robot gorilla tells Optimus Prime that "there is a darkness coming."

"Of all the threats from both your past and future, you've never faced anything like this," he warns.

The trailer hints that the movie will have plenty of the big action and seamless transitions between robot and vehicle (and animal) that define the visual fun of the movies.