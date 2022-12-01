'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' Trailer Sees Robot Animals Go to War

A new trailer for the latest installment in the Transformers movie franchise dropped on Thursday, and shows old friends, like Optimus Prime and Bumblebee, teaming up with Transformers take on the forms of animals. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts comes out June 9, 2023.

"For millions of years our world has transformed but something else has awakened," the trailer warns before a robot gorilla tells Optimus Prime that "there is a darkness coming."

"Of all the threats from both your past and future, you've never faced anything like this," he warns.

The trailer hints that the movie will have plenty of the big action and seamless transitions between robot and vehicle (and animal) that define the visual fun of the movies.