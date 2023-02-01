This Optimus Prime Toy Can Transform Into a Nerf Blaster

We've all seen Optimus Prime transform into a truck, but Hasbro's new model of the Autobot leader can morph into a Nerf blaster.

Hasbro

The blaster, built in collaboration with Nerf, is part of a new line of Hasbro tie-in toys for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. The latest movie in the Transformers franchise is coming to theaters on June 9.

The Transformers: Rise of the Beasts 2-in-1 Optimus Prime Blaster converts the Autobot leader into a dart gun in 13 steps.

The blaster will cost $20 (roughly £15, AU$30), but it only comes with two Nerf darts in the box. It does have a targeting scope, though, so you can make those two shots count.

Hasbro

Two of the new models convert from a robot action figure into a 9-inch, kid-size face mask.

Hasbro

The Bumblebee mask transforms into the robot in 15 steps, while the Optimus Primal mask transforms in 12. The masks will cost $35.

Hasbro

If you simply don't have time to twist and turn your action figure, there are two new Smash Changer figures in the range. The Optimus Primal and Optimus Prime Smash Changers respectively convert from gorilla and truck mode into robots in three steps when you smash them against a surface. These figures can then be manually transformed back. The Smash Changer figures will cost $35.

Hasbro

All three categories of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts figures will be available to buy on April 10.