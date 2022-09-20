iPhone 14 Deals Apple Watch 8 Review iPhone 14 Pro's Cameras Galaxy Z Flip 4 Cases Should You Upgrade to iPhone 14? Tweak W-4 for Bigger Refund Best Laptops Best Sci-Fi Shows on Netflix
New Trailer for 'Sonic Prime' Series on Netflix Teases Fast-Paced Fun

Sonic the Hedgehog takes on the notorious Dr. Eggman in a new trailer for the family-friendly show.

Meara Isenberg headshot
Meara Isenberg
Sonic falls from a height and extends his arm in a teaser for Sonic Prime.
Sonic's heroics begin in winter 2022.
Netflix

Sonic the Hedgehog speeds around a video game-like landscape in a new trailer for the Netflix series Sonic Prime. 

Other familiar faces include the evil Dr. Eggman and Sonic's black and red hedgehog counterpart, Shadow the Hedgehog. "You bring it, I break it, Eggman," the blue hero quips.

The 24-episode animated series involves a "universe-shattering event" that disrupts Sonic's reality. He'll come across strange worlds and new friends in an epic adventure, according to Netflix. The show is set to zoom onto the streamer this winter 2022 and is oriented toward kids ages 6 to 11, as well as all legacy Sonic fans, according to Netflix.

After coming out in April, live-action flick Sonic the Hedgehog 2 became the highest-grossing video game movie ever in the US. The sequel to 2020's Sonic the Hedgehog is available to stream on Paramount Plus and Prime Video.

