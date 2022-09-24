Live: Amazon Event Wednesday Probe Crashes Into Asteroid Prime Day 2: Oct. 11-12 Tesla AI Day Hurricane Ian Satellite Images Save on iPad Pro Refurbs Apple Watch Ultra Review EarthLink Internet Review
'The Witcher' Season 3 and Prequel Series 'Blood Origin' Get Release Dates

Lots of Witcher coming your way.

Richard Trenholm headshot
Richard Trenholm
witcher-cavill-sword
Henry Cavill in The Witcher.
Netflix

The Witcher season 3 is set to slices and dice more monsters in the summer of 2023. But before Henry Cavill returns as Geralt of Rivera in the new series, Netflix has confirmed prequel series Blood Origin will debut this Christmas.

Season 2 of The Witcher saw Cavill's Geralt and Freya Allen's Ciri unite to take on monsters (and humans) in sword-swinging action, only to end up with a bounty on their heads. While we're waiting for the new season next year, prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin will stream Dec. 25. 

The streaming service confirmed the release dates for season 3 and Blood Origin at annual marketing event Tudum (named for the noise you hear at the start of every Netflix show). Based on Andrzej Sapkowski's book series, Netflix's fantasy franchise also includes an animated series. 

Blood Origin stars Sophia Brown as Éile, a warrior of the Queen's guard, and Michelle Yeoh as Scian, the last of a tribe of elves. Here's a glimpse behind the scenes of the series, guided by showrunner Declan de Barra:

