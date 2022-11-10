'The Witcher: Blood Origin' Trailer Reveals Awesome Elven Michelle Yeoh

The Witcher: Blood Origin got a trailer Thursday, hinting at the Netflix prequel series' elven action. It's set 1,200 years before the main show, and tells the tale of the creation of the first prototype Witcher.

Michelle Yeoh, who looks super cool in the trailer, plays the last member of a nomadic tribe of sword-elves trying to retrieve a blade stolen from her people.

The four-episode "special event" series arrives Sunday, Dec. 25. Netflix announced the prequel in 2020, and we got a behind the scenes last year.

Last month, it was revealed that Henry Cavill will step away from the main series after the third season. Liam Hemsworth will take over the role of protagonist Geralt of Rivia in season 4.