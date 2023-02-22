'The Last of Us' Viewers Catch 'Game of Thrones'-esque Editing Error

Like Game of Thrones and The Mandalorian before it, The Last of Us is keeping up a high-profile TV series tradition: things are appearing in shots that shouldn't be there.

It's not as unforgivable as plasticware and modern drinks in the battered final season of Game of Thrones. In this instance, it's people. Human film crew appearing in a shot from episode 6 of the hit HBO series starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey.

Brilliant episode. Something you might want to fix and reupload though. You can see the film crew in this shot. pic.twitter.com/GZ9Pp6AknL — Scott T. Jones Guitarist/Composer (@stjguitarist) February 20, 2023

Scott T. Jones first brought attention to the mistake on Twitter Tuesday. (The episode aired on HBO on Sunday.)

Look on the left side of the picture, near the middle and bottom. You can see dark figures, film crew, standing among the snow-topped trees.

If you need to check the shot in the episode, it's an extreme wide shot of Ellie and Joel crossing a bridge. Scroll to 13:11 and CSI zoom-and-enhance about a hundred times on the bottom left-hand corner.

When a coffee cup was left in a shot from season 8, episode 4 of Game of Thrones, HBO was quick to edit it out. In season 2, episode 4 of The Mandalorian, a crew member dubbed "Jeans Guy" -- he's wearing jeans and standing just visible in the background of a shot -- was also swiftly edited out.

Maybe The Last of Us will walk the same path?