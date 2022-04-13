The Best Sci-Fi Movies on Prime Video

Prime Video's sci-fi offerings cover a surprisingly deep range of stories, including indie sci-fi The Vast of Night and Coherence, widely regarded as one of the best hidden sci-fi gems out there.

Scroll down for our top picks for sci-fi movies on Prime Video you can stream right now.

Freaks (2018) Well Go USA/YouTube/CNET Screenshot Emile Hirsch stars in this sci-fi horror about a father who keeps his 7-year-old daughter confined in their house for her whole life. Chloe inevitably seeks the great outdoors, which leads to inexplicable occurrences and a run-in with a government department. An impressive work with a father-daughter relationship at its core.

Chronicle (2012) 20th Century Studios/YouTube/CNET Screenshot Remember that Dane DeHaan of The Amazing Spider-Man 2 starred in this found footage sci-fi? He plays a friendless teen who develops telekinetic abilities. What begins as a way to have fun and pull pranks results in an act that goes too far. With a dash of superhero origin story, Chronicle is a clever, documentary-style sci-fi actioner.

District 9 (2009) The sci-fi actioner that put director Neill Blomkamp on the map. The hybrid found footage flick takes you right into the intense action of an alternative 1982, when an alien spaceship appears over Johannesburg, Africa. A unique, exciting and slightly political classic.

Prometheus (2012) Yes, this is a prequel movie. Yes, this is the fifth in the Alien franchise. Yes, it's grandiose and its plot doesn't do its stunning visuals justice. But Prometheus introduced us to the brilliantly creepy and unnerving android David, played by Michael Fassbender. Its plot might not ultimately make total sense but there's no taking away from this sci-fi horror's entertainment value.

The Vast of Night (2019) Amazon Studios This low-budget indie has surprisingly high production values, impressive performances and inventive camerawork to help tell the story of two teenagers in '50s New Mexico. The resourceful pair chase down the potentially extraterrestrial origins of a mysterious audio frequency.

The City of Lost Children (1995) UGC Before Amélie, Jean-Pierre Jeunet brought his flair and visual stylings to a sci-fi fantasy (co-directed by Marc Caro). The City of Lost Children follows an evil scientist who kidnaps children, thinking their dreams are the key to prevent aging.

Black Box (2020) Amazon Studios/YouTube/CNET Screenshot For those missing Black Mirror, this will go some way to filling that gap. Black Box follows a father who tries to piece his life back together after a car accident. He agrees to an experimental procedure that leads him to the darkest recesses of his mind.

Coherence (2013) Oscilloscope Laboratories/YouTube/CNET Screenshot Coherence doesn't need an Avatar-size budget to craft a compelling story. The low-budget indie film follows friends at a dinner party who start noticing bizarre occurrences after a comet passes. Even more unsettling because of its grounded setting, Coherence nails the brief of true indie gem.

Dredd (2012) Lionsgate/YouTube/CNET Screenshot Alex Garland fans will be familiar with Judge Dredd. One of the earlier films that came from the sci-fi auteur's pen (based on a comic), the sci-fi actioner follows the eponymous judge, who covers everything from jury to executioner. In a dystopic metropolis, Dredd and his apprentice attempt to bring down drug lord Ma-Ma, played by Lena Headey.

Infinity Chamber (2016) Alameda Entertainment/YouTube/CNET Screenshot Intriguing premise? Check. Low budget? Check. Twist in the end? Check. This indie sci-fi mystery from Travis Milloy solidifies its place in the Google Search quest for "best indie sci-fi gems." Infinity Chamber's complex story focuses on a man held in an automated detention facility. He must fight superior technology to escape, an immensely tricky feat.

Archive (2020) Vertical Entertainment/YouTube/CNET Screenshot For a well-made, thoughtful sci-fi that makes sure not to let its meditations overtake entertainment value, Archive is a great shout. The British directorial debut from Gavin Rothery stars Theo James as a scientist working on making an AI as human as possible. His reasons are hidden, personal and sure to put a spanner in the works. Drawing comparisons to Ex Machina, Archive is assured storytelling with an astute focus on character.

The Terminator (1984) Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images Not much needs to be said about the first in the Terminator franchise. Apparently born of a fever dream, James Cameron's story gives us a cyborg assassin sent from the future to kill Sarah Connor, whose unborn son is destined to save mankind from the robot apocalypse.

Robocop (1987) Sunset Boulevard/Getty Images Haven't seen RoboCop yet? The '80s classic has been referenced in everything from Ready Player One to Community to Sailor Moon. It centers on a police officer who's brutally murdered, only to come back as a cyborg on a crime-stopping rampage.

Predator (1987) Photo by Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images It seems movies starring Arnold Schwarzenegger are a feature on this list. A classic action flick, Predator follows an elite paramilitary rescue team stalked by a technologically advanced alien.

The Fly (1986) Photo by 20th Century-Fox/Getty Images You could go on an '80s classics binge with the amount of iconic movies on Prime Video. Perhaps surprisingly, The Fly is a remake of the 1958 film of the same name, just with added gore and Jeff Goldblum. The David Cronenberg film has become a classic in its own right.

The Tomorrow War (2021) Amazon Prime Video It's hard to leave The Tomorrow War off this list, because it's Prime Video's big sci-fi actioner starring Chris Pratt. It follows a schoolteacher who's drafted into a war with aliens -- in the future. An easily digestible flick that you can watch while looking at your phone.