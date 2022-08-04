The Best Fantasy Movies on Prime Video You Absolutely Need to Watch

Prime Video's list of fantasy movies is thin on the ground, but there are gems. Whether you're looking for a brand new release or a classic from the vault, there's something everyone.

Check out some of the best fantasy movies below!

Paramount Love and Monsters (2020) This is one of those titles that really does what it says on the tin. Is there love? Yep. Are there monsters? You betcha. Love and Monsters was an underrated release that showcases Dylan O'Brien as a young man trying to reconnect with his high school girlfriend... after the end of the world, with a bunch of monsters between them.

Columbia Pictures Groundhog Day Groundhog Day is one of the most legendary comedies ever made and features -- depending on who you ask -- maybe Bill Murray's best performance ever. But it's the high concept the film is truly famous for. Trapped in Groundhog Day, Bill Murray's character is forced to live the same day, over and over again.

Amazon Prime Video Cinderella (2021) Starring Camila Cabello (and yes, James Corden as a giant rat), this Cinderella adaptation is a jukebox musical that is surprisingly enjoyable once you get past how in-your-face it is. It's a light-hearted time with a feisty Cinderella calling the shots.

Momentum Pictures Dorian Gray (2009) Adapted from Oscar Wilde's classic novel The Picture of Dorian Gray, this 2009 film tells the story of Dorian Gray (Ben Barnes) and the portrait he keeps hidden away, which becomes older and more tainted while he lives on in eternal youth. The film also stars Colin Firth as Lord Henry Wotton.

01 Distribution Pinocchio (2019) This Italian live-action Pinocchio is one that will stick with you long after you watch it. Starring Federico Ielapi as Pinocchio and Roberto Benigni as Geppetto, the film follows the story of young puppet boy Pinocchio and his quest to become a real boy. It gets dark at times, but it works.