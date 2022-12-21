The Best New Wholesome Christmas Movies on Hallmark

As December ticks on, you may be craving more and more Christmas cheer. It turns out the Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channels are debuting a whopping 40 new holiday movies this year. So there are plenty of opportunities to take in the film equivalent of a warm sugar cookie.

Since there's a mound of movies you could watch between these two channels, I'm attempting to feature the unmissable Hallmark holiday movies for 2022. These are films that've already premiered this year and have the highest ratings on IMDb. Beneath that roundup, you'll find a complete list of new Hallmark Christmas movie offerings for 2022. Grab some eggnog and let's get going.

Hallmark Noel Next Door Noel Next Door started the season off strong as the first 2022 Hallmark Christmas movie to air. The flick follows a single mom named Noelle (Natalie Hall) whose love interest also happens to be the "Scrooge" of the neighborhood. Tune into this one for a crowd-pleasing holiday romance. Next showtime is Dec. 21 at 8 ET p.m./7 p.m. Central on the Hallmark channel.

Hallmark My Southern Family Christmas This charming tale follows Campbell (Jaicy Elliot), a woman who gets to know her biological father for the first time. But there's a twist: She's presented herself as a journalist writing a story. This sweet story will thaw your heart. Next showtime is Dec. 25 at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. Central on the Hallmark channel.

Hallmark The Royal Nanny Spies. Romance. Hot princes. The Royal Nanny truly has all the makings of a memorable holiday movie. Rachel Skarsten plays the titular nanny/MI5 agent who goes undercover inside Kensington Palace. Pour a glass of holiday wine and escape into this one. Next showtime is Dec. 26 at 12 a.m. ET/11 p.m. Central on the Hallmark channel.

A Holiday Spectacular This film's spectacular cast includes the Radio City Rockettes, two-time Academy Award nominee Ann-Margret, Brady Bunch actress Eve Plumb and Broadway performers Ginna Claire Mason and Derek Klena. The story follows a Philadelphia heiress in 1958 (Mason) who puts plans on hold to pursue a big dream. Next showtime is Dec. 24 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. Central on the Hallmark channel.

Hallmark Ghosts of Christmas Always If you like your Christmas fare with a bit of fantasy, Ghosts of Christmas Always is the way to go. The movie is about a Ghost of Christmas Present named Katherine (Kim Matula) who helps souls on Earth rediscover their Christmas spirit. Let this one bring well-deserved cheer to your evening. Next showtime is Dec. 25 at 4 a.m. ET/3 a.m. Central on the Hallmark channel.

Hallmark Three Wise Men and a Baby Three brothers bond over taking care of a mysterious baby in this fun Christmas movie. If you're aiming for some laughs, this might be your best bet out of the bunch. Plus, it stars three Hallmark movie vets -- Andrew Walker (A Bride for Christmas), Tyler Hynes (On the 12th Date of Christmas) and Paul Campbell (Christmas by Starlight). Next showtime is Dec. 21 at 10 a.m. ET/9 a.m. Central on the Hallmark channel.

Hallmark Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas In this romantic holiday movie executive-produced by Blake Shelton, a woman named Elizabeth (Holland Roden) receives an emotional message meant for someone else. Three Wise Men and a Baby actor Tyler Hynes and singer Tenille Townes also star. Next showtime is Dec. 18 at 4 p.m. ET/3 p.m. Central on the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channel.

The full schedule of 2022 Hallmark Christmas movies



'Countdown to Christmas' releases on the Hallmark channel

Friday, Oct. 21: Noel Next Door

Saturday, Oct. 22: We Wish You a Married Christmas

Sunday, Oct. 23: A Kismet Christmas

Friday, Oct. 28: A Cozy Christmas Inn

Saturday, Oct. 29: Jolly Good Christmas

Sunday, Oct. 30: Ghosts of Christmas Always

Friday, Nov. 4: A Magical Christmas Village

Saturday, Nov. 5: Lights, Camera, Christmas!

Sunday, Nov. 6: All Saints Christmas

Friday, Nov. 11: In Merry Measure

Saturday, Nov. 12: The Royal Nanny

Sunday, Nov. 13: Christmas at the Golden Dragon

Friday, Nov. 18: Inventing the Christmas Prince

Saturday, Nov. 19: Three Wise Men and a Baby

Sunday, Nov. 20: When I Think of Christmas

Thursday, Nov. 24: My Southern Family Christmas

Friday, Nov. 25: #Xmas

Friday, Nov. 25: A Royal Corgi Christmas

Saturday, Nov. 26: A Tale of Two Christmases

Saturday, Nov. 26: Haul Out the Holly

Sunday, Nov. 27: A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe

Sunday, Nov. 27: A Holiday Spectacular

Friday, Dec. 2: A Big Fat Family Christmas

Saturday, Dec. 3: A Fabled Holiday

Sunday, Dec. 4: Undercover Holiday

Friday, Dec. 9: The Most Colorful Time of the Year

Saturday, Dec. 10: Christmas Class Reunion

Sunday, Dec. 11: The Holiday Sitter

Friday, Dec. 16: Holiday Heritage

Saturday, Dec. 17: Twas the Night Before Christmas -- premieres at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Sunday, Dec. 18: Hanukkah on Rye -- premieres at 8 p.m. ET/PT

'Miracles of Christmas' releases on the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channel