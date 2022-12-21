The Best New Wholesome Christmas Movies on Hallmark

As December ticks on, you may be craving more and more Christmas cheer. It turns out the Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channels are debuting a whopping 40 new holiday movies this year. So there are plenty of opportunities to take in the film equivalent of a warm sugar cookie.
Since there's a mound of movies you could watch between these two channels, I'm attempting to feature the unmissable Hallmark holiday movies for 2022. These are films that've already premiered this year and have the highest ratings on IMDb. Beneath that roundup, you'll find a complete list of new Hallmark Christmas movie offerings for 2022. Grab some eggnog and let's get going.
Noel Next Door
Noel Next Door started the season off strong as the first 2022 Hallmark Christmas movie to air. The flick follows a single mom named Noelle (Natalie Hall) whose love interest also happens to be the "Scrooge" of the neighborhood. Tune into this one for a crowd-pleasing holiday romance.
Next showtime is Dec. 21 at 8 ET p.m./7 p.m. Central on the Hallmark channel.
My Southern Family Christmas
This charming tale follows Campbell (Jaicy Elliot), a woman who gets to know her biological father for the first time. But there's a twist: She's presented herself as a journalist writing a story. This sweet story will thaw your heart.
Next showtime is Dec. 25 at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. Central on the Hallmark channel.
The Royal Nanny
Spies. Romance. Hot princes. The Royal Nanny truly has all the makings of a memorable holiday movie. Rachel Skarsten plays the titular nanny/MI5 agent who goes undercover inside Kensington Palace. Pour a glass of holiday wine and escape into this one.
Next showtime is Dec. 26 at 12 a.m. ET/11 p.m. Central on the Hallmark channel.
A Holiday Spectacular
This film's spectacular cast includes the Radio City Rockettes, two-time Academy Award nominee Ann-Margret, Brady Bunch actress Eve Plumb and Broadway performers Ginna Claire Mason and Derek Klena. The story follows a Philadelphia heiress in 1958 (Mason) who puts plans on hold to pursue a big dream.
Next showtime is Dec. 24 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. Central on the Hallmark channel.
Ghosts of Christmas Always
If you like your Christmas fare with a bit of fantasy, Ghosts of Christmas Always is the way to go. The movie is about a Ghost of Christmas Present named Katherine (Kim Matula) who helps souls on Earth rediscover their Christmas spirit. Let this one bring well-deserved cheer to your evening.
Next showtime is Dec. 25 at 4 a.m. ET/3 a.m. Central on the Hallmark channel.
Three Wise Men and a Baby
Three brothers bond over taking care of a mysterious baby in this fun Christmas movie. If you're aiming for some laughs, this might be your best bet out of the bunch. Plus, it stars three Hallmark movie vets -- Andrew Walker (A Bride for Christmas), Tyler Hynes (On the 12th Date of Christmas) and Paul Campbell (Christmas by Starlight).
Next showtime is Dec. 21 at 10 a.m. ET/9 a.m. Central on the Hallmark channel.
Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas
In this romantic holiday movie executive-produced by Blake Shelton, a woman named Elizabeth (Holland Roden) receives an emotional message meant for someone else. Three Wise Men and a Baby actor Tyler Hynes and singer Tenille Townes also star.
Next showtime is Dec. 18 at 4 p.m. ET/3 p.m. Central on the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channel.
The full schedule of 2022 Hallmark Christmas movies
'Countdown to Christmas' releases on the Hallmark channel
- Friday, Oct. 21: Noel Next Door
- Saturday, Oct. 22: We Wish You a Married Christmas
- Sunday, Oct. 23: A Kismet Christmas
- Friday, Oct. 28: A Cozy Christmas Inn
- Saturday, Oct. 29: Jolly Good Christmas
- Sunday, Oct. 30: Ghosts of Christmas Always
- Friday, Nov. 4: A Magical Christmas Village
- Saturday, Nov. 5: Lights, Camera, Christmas!
- Sunday, Nov. 6: All Saints Christmas
- Friday, Nov. 11: In Merry Measure
- Saturday, Nov. 12: The Royal Nanny
- Sunday, Nov. 13: Christmas at the Golden Dragon
- Friday, Nov. 18: Inventing the Christmas Prince
- Saturday, Nov. 19: Three Wise Men and a Baby
- Sunday, Nov. 20: When I Think of Christmas
- Thursday, Nov. 24: My Southern Family Christmas
- Friday, Nov. 25: #Xmas
- Friday, Nov. 25: A Royal Corgi Christmas
- Saturday, Nov. 26: A Tale of Two Christmases
- Saturday, Nov. 26: Haul Out the Holly
- Sunday, Nov. 27: A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe
- Sunday, Nov. 27: A Holiday Spectacular
- Friday, Dec. 2: A Big Fat Family Christmas
- Saturday, Dec. 3: A Fabled Holiday
- Sunday, Dec. 4: Undercover Holiday
- Friday, Dec. 9: The Most Colorful Time of the Year
- Saturday, Dec. 10: Christmas Class Reunion
- Sunday, Dec. 11: The Holiday Sitter
- Friday, Dec. 16: Holiday Heritage
- Saturday, Dec. 17: Twas the Night Before Christmas -- premieres at 8 p.m. ET/PT
- Sunday, Dec. 18: Hanukkah on Rye -- premieres at 8 p.m. ET/PT
'Miracles of Christmas' releases on the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channel
- Saturday, Oct. 22: We Need a Little Christmas
- Saturday, Oct. 29: Christmas Bedtime Stories
- Saturday, Nov. 5: A Maple Valley Christmas
- Saturday, Nov. 12: Our Italian Christmas Memories
- Saturday, Nov. 19: Long Lost Christmas
- Saturday, Nov. 26: Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas
- Saturday, Dec. 3: The Holiday Stocking
- Saturday, Dec. 10: The Gift of Peace
- Saturday, Dec. 17: Five More Minutes: Moments Like These -- premieres at 10 p.m. ET/PT