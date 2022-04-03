The Best Fantasy Movies on Prime Video

If you've got a couple of spare hours and you're hankering for a fantasy treat, you can get your fill by searching through Amazon Prime Video's catalog of fantasy films. Whether you're looking for a brand new release or a gem from the fantasy vault, there's something everyone (although Prime Video's list is quite short).

Check out some of the best fantasy movies below!

Highlander (1986) Highlander Productions There can be only one... top spot on this list, that is. A classic fantasy adventure starring Christopher Lambert and Sean Connery, Highlander tells the story of an immortal warrior destined to fight other immortals in a secret, centuries-old war. It's one of those movies that has gained cult classic status -- it might not be the best, but it's worth it just to hear Lambert's undefinable accent.

Cinderella (2021) Amazon Prime Video Starring Camila Cabello (and yes, James Corden as a giant rat), this Cinderella adaptation is a jukebox musical that is surprisingly enjoyable once you get past how in-your-face it is. It's a light-hearted time with a feisty Cinderella calling the shots.

Dorian Gray (2009) Momentum Pictures Adapted from Oscar Wilde's classic novel The Picture of Dorian Gray, this 2009 film tells the story of Dorian Gray (Ben Barnes) and the portrait he keeps hidden away, which becomes older and more tainted while he lives on in eternal youth. The film also stars Colin Firth as Lord Henry Wotton.