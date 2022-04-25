'The Batman' Deepfake Replaces Robert Pattinson With Adam West

Corridor/YouTube/CNET Screenshot

The bleak, gritty world of Robert Pattinson's The Batman pops with color thanks to the use of deepfake technology.

The crew at YouTube channel Corridor have upped the goofiness of the latest Batman movie, inserting Adam West in place of Pattinson as well as superimposing "WHAM!" and "POW!" graphics over scenes such as the opening sequence on a subway platform.

Here's the video:

West played the masked hero in 120 episodes of the 1960s series Batman, as well as its 1966 theatrical movie Batman. West died from leukemia in 2017 aged 88.

In the deepfake video, the juxtaposition of The Batman's shadowy visuals with the old, wackier style of the '60s Batman is perfectly realized. You'll also see Paul Dano replaced as The Riddler by Frank Gorshin, who played the character in the Batman TV series, and Colin Farrell's version of The Penguin replaced by Burgess Meredith, who also appeared in the Batman series. (Zoë Kravitz's Catwoman was not replaced.)

The latest mega-dark take on Batman found huge success, earning the best opening weekend of any 2022 movie so far, after it was released in March. The Batman earned $366 million in total domestically.