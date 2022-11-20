The Absolute Best Sci-Fi Movies on Prime Video

You can dig up a fairly wide range of quality sci-fi movies on Prime Video. Dust off the classics, like The Terminator and Galaxy Quest, or try one of the hidden gems more people need to watch. One of those is Coherence, widely regarded as the best hidden sci-fi gem out there.

Scroll down for our top picks for sci-fi movies on Prime Video you can stream right now.

Alameda Entertainment/YouTube/CNET Screenshot Infinity Chamber (2016) Intriguing premise? Check. Low budget? Check. Twist in the end? Check. This indie sci-fi mystery from Travis Milloy solidifies its place in the Google Search quest for "best indie sci-fi gems." Infinity Chamber's complex story focuses on a man held in an automated detention facility. He must fight superior technology to escape, an immensely tricky feat.

Universal Pictures Firestarter (2022) The '80s adaptation of Stephen King's sci-fi horror didn't draw rave reviews, so this 2022 reboot from horror movie factory Blumhouse took another stab. The results? Not good. Firestarter scored even worse than the original, but it does offer the intrigue of seeing Zac Efron take the lead in a horror flick. He plays a father who attempts to keep his daughter -- who can use pyrokinesis -- out of the hands of a shadowy federal agency.

Tollywood Beyond the Infinite Two Minutes (2020) How cool and intriguing is that title? Beyond the Infinite Two Minutes is a low-budget time travel comedy from Japanese filmmaker Junta Yamaguchi. The wild premise: A café worker discovers his TV can show him what happens 2 minutes into the future. There's obviously a lot more to that and the results are as creative and trippy as you can expect under the constraints of indie filmmaking. A gem.

Paramount Love and Monsters (2020) Just watched Prey and looking for another sci-fi flick starring a heroic pup? Love and Monsters lives up to its name, centered on Joel (Dylan O'Brien), a survivor in a post-apocalyptic world where mutated monsters roam the Earth. On his search for his ex-girlfriend Aimee (Jessica Henwick), he encounters a stray dog named "Boy." This is when the real romance begins. Catch this enjoyable monsterpocalypse adventure, which will leap out at you with a few surprises and hit all the right emotional beats.

Magnolia Pictures Pulse (2001) Delve into Japanese techno-horror with Pulse. Playing out across two parallel timelines, the story primarily follows a ghost who finds a surprising door to the world of the living via the internet. Pulse might be over 20 years old, but it remains a thrillingly original vessel of dread.

Paramount Pictures Star Trek Into Darkness (2013) The second Star Trek movie in the rebooted franchise beams up a terrific adventure with a memorable villain in Benedict Cumberbatch's Khan. The gang on the USS Enterprise travels to the forbidden zone in space to rescue an endangered species. While a little dated -- a gratuitous underwear scene and a change in ethnicity for Khan -- Into Darkness is a rollicking trip.

Amazon Prime Video The Tomorrow War (2021) It's hard to leave The Tomorrow War off this list, because it's Prime Video's big sci-fi actioner starring Chris Pratt. It follows a schoolteacher who's drafted into a war with aliens -- in the future. An easily digestible flick that you can watch while looking at your phone.

Universal Pictures The Adjustment Bureau (2011) Matt Damon and Emily Blunt star in this entertaining sci-fi romance based on a Philip K. Dick short story. A US congressman discovers events in his life are being controlled by a mysterious organization. With a love interest at his side, he attempts to outsmart and escape their control.

Vertigo Releasing/YouTube/CNET Screenshot Vivarium (2019) Vivarium is an interesting one. It might frustrate a lot of viewers with its surreal aspects, but it's still a compelling film. A young couple becomes trapped in a labyrinthine suburban neighborhood of identical houses. While trying to escape, they find themselves taking care of a mysterious baby.

Sunset Boulevard/Getty Images Robocop (1987) Haven't seen RoboCop yet? The '80s classic has been referenced in everything from Ready Player One to Community to Sailor Moon. It centers on a police officer who's brutally murdered, only to come back as a cyborg on a crime-stopping rampage.

Monsters (2010) This British sci-fi comes from Gareth Edwards, who went on to direct Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and 2014's Godzilla. His mastery of atmosphere, wonder and beauty is on show here, all on a shoestring budget. Monsters follows a couple attempting to cross an "Infected Zone" teeming with giant tentacled monsters.

Mr. Nobody (2009) Mr. Nobody is the kind of movie that nails the ending, making the entire journey well worth it. It helps to know that this story explores the consequences of choices and why you shouldn't worry about making the perfect one. By the end, it leaves you on a wonderfully thoughtful note to ponder.

Warner Bros/Screenshot by CNET A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001) For a solid, well-made Steven Spielberg movie, check out Artificial Intelligence. Set in a futuristic society, A.I. Artificial Intelligence follows an android programmed with the ability to love. Intriguingly, the film was initially developed by Stanley Kubrick, before Spielberg took over. Check it out for the curio of the two directors' touches.

Magnolia Pictures Europa Report (2013) This little-known sci-fi thriller takes its science aspects seriously, using a found footage format to dial up the realism. Europa Report recounts the fictional story of a crew's mission to Europa, a moon of Jupiter. Despite hitting crisis after crisis, the crew continues to be drawn into the mysteries of their destination, including signs of life. Prepare to be sucked into a vacuum of suspense, made more heart-pumping by Europa Report's preoccupation with plausibility.

Amazon Studios The Vast of Night (2019) This low-budget indie has surprisingly high production values, impressive performances and inventive camerawork to help tell the story of two teenagers in '50s New Mexico. The resourceful pair chase down the potentially extraterrestrial origins of a mysterious audio frequency.

Amazon Studios/YouTube/CNET Screenshot Black Box (2020) For those missing Black Mirror, this will go some way to filling that gap. Black Box follows a father who tries to piece his life back together after a car accident. He agrees to an experimental procedure that leads him to the darkest recesses of his mind.

Vertical Entertainment/YouTube/CNET Screenshot Archive (2020) For a well-made, thoughtful sci-fi that makes sure not to let its meditations overtake entertainment value, Archive is a great shout. The British directorial debut from Gavin Rothery stars Theo James as a scientist working on making an AI as human as possible. His reasons are hidden, personal and sure to put a spanner in the works. Drawing comparisons to Ex Machina, Archive is assured storytelling with an astute focus on character.