Taylor Swift Album 'Midnights' Sweeps All 10 Top Spots on Billboard Hot 100

Taylor Swift's latest album Midnights has broken another record just 10 days after its release, Billboard announced Monday. All 10 top spots on the Billboard Hot 100 are songs from Swift's new album, making her the first artist in history to complete this feat.

Swift tweeted she was "in shambles" about the news.

10 out of 10 of the Hot 100??? On my 10th album??? I AM IN SHAMBLES. https://t.co/q1n5Zc6pYA — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 31, 2022

Drake previously held the record for most top spots, scooping nine of them for a week in September 2021 when he released his album Certified Lover Boy. Until now, The Beatles and Drake also tied with the record of holding the top five spots for a week in 1964 and 2021, respectively.

In total, Swift has now had 40 top 10 songs on Billboard, beating out Madonna's record of 38 and coming second to Drake at 59.

Billboard's top 100 songs are pulled using data from streaming providers, radio airplay and sales.

Here's the current Billboard top 10:

Anti-Hero: 59.7 million streams / 32 million radio airplays / 13,500 copies sold Lavender Haze: 41.4 million / 2.4 million / 2,800 Maroon: 37.6 million / 471,000 / 2,900 Snow on the Beach feat. Lana Del Rey: 37.2 million / 615,000 / 2,600 Midnight Rain: 36.9 million / 449,000 / 2,200 Bejeweled: 35.5 million / 1.6 million / 16,100 Question…?: 31 million / 425,000 / 21,400 You're on Your Own, Kid: 34.1 million / 498,000 / 1,500 Karma: 33 million / 1.9 million / 3,400 Vigilante Shit: 32.2 million / 424,000 / 6,400

Over on Spotify, Swift's album Midnights also broke the record for most-streamed album in a single day, while on Apple Music it was the biggest pop album of all time by first-day streams.

