Taylor Swift 'Midnights' Album Already Breaks a Record

Taylor Swift's newly released album Midnights has already broken a Spotify record: it's the most-streamed album in a single day for the music streaming service.

Spotify tweeted the news just after 6 p.m. ET after the album's release at midnight ET on Oct. 21.

And before the clock could even strike midnight on October 22nd, Taylor Swift broke the record for most-streamed album in a single day in Spotify history. Congratulations, @taylorswift13 ♥️ pic.twitter.com/FpHfhrkqWL — Spotify (@Spotify) October 21, 2022

Over on Apple Music, Swift's new song Anti Hero is leading its New Music Daily category, though the rival streaming service has yet to report any record breaking by the album.

