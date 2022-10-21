Google Messages Update Musk and Twitter Layoffs Midnights: Taylor Swift Album God of War Ragnarök Preview Webb Captures 'Pillars of Creation' Sims 4 Is Now Free New iPhone SE Design Foods for Healthy Kidneys
Culture Entertainment

Taylor Swift 'Midnights' Album Already Breaks a Record

Swift's new album is the most-streamed in a single day in Spotify history.

Corinne Reichert headshot
Corinne Reichert
Taylor Swift Midnights
Midnights dropped at Midnight.
Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift's newly released album Midnights has already broken a Spotify record: it's the most-streamed album in a single day for the music streaming service.

Spotify tweeted the news just after 6 p.m. ET after the album's release at midnight ET on Oct. 21.

Over on Apple Music, Swift's new song Anti Hero is leading its New Music Daily category, though the rival streaming service has yet to report any record breaking by the album.

Read more: Where to Stream Midnights: Taylor Swift's New Album and 7 Surprise Songs Out Now

