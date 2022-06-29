Early Prime Day Deals Best Desktop PC Deals at Best Buy Top Exercise Bikes 4th of July Sales on Mattresses 2023 Mercedes-AMG C43 First Drive The Right Personal Loan Soundbars Under $300
'Stranger Things' Star Millie Bobby Brown, Russo Brothers Team Up on New Netflix Movie

The Avengers: Endgame directors will helm Netflix sci-fi movie The Electric State.

Meara Isenberg
Stranger Things star Millie Bobbie Brown.
Millie Bobby Brown will star in Netflix movie The Electric State.
A new Netflix sci-fi movie starring Stranger Things megastar Millie Bobby Brown and helmed by Marvel Studios directing duo the Russo Brothers is on the way. The Electric State adapts a 2020 illustrated novel by Tales From the Loop author Simon Stålenhag, according to Netflix

The movie is set in a retro-futuristic past, and follows an orphaned teenager (Bobby Brown) searching for her younger brother in the western US. There's no release date set for the film, but Netflix says production will begin this fall. Chris Pratt is also in talks to join the movie, according to The Hollywood ReporterThe Wrap and Deadline. Deadline broke the news of the project and Brown's involvement in 2020, sharing at the time that Universal would produce. 

The Russo Brothers directed four Marvel Cinematic Universe flicks: Captain America movies The Winter Soldier and Civil WarAvengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame

They also directed Netflix film The Gray Man, which is set to hit the streamer on July 22 and stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas. The Electric State adaption will be written by Gray Man and Marvel Studios screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

Amazon adapted Stålenhag's book Tales From the Loop into a 2020 television series. Stranger Things is currently in its fourth season, with the final two episodes dropping on Friday. 

