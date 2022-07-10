'Stranger Things' Fans Spot Historical Inaccuracy in Old Jonathan Byers Scene

Going on a Stranger Things binge to coincide with the record-breaking arrival of season 4? The Netflix show is steeped in '80s nostalgia, transporting us back to the time of big hair, chunky Reebok shoes and, according to Reddit, an air-conditioning unit that time-traveled from the '90s.

"For those who don't know, this show takes place in the mid 1980's, and the AC in the background of this scene is from the late 90's to early 2000's," writes one user on the Heating, Ventilation, & Air Conditioning technicians subreddit, posted mid-June.

The scene in question takes place in the sixth episode of the first season. Down a laneway, Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) -- the early version who has yet to prove how honorable he is to ex-girlfriend Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer) -- starts a fight with Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton), Nancy's new friend.

But apparently that's not the real antagonizing thing about this scene. It's the historically inaccurate AC unit, just visible in the background.

Feels so good to run into a Real forum thread out in the wilds pic.twitter.com/vCQsy7DIyN — Endless Dan Moore (@danup) June 20, 2022

The fourth season of Stranger Things was split into two volumes, the first batch of episodes arriving at the end of May and the second at the beginning of July. Vol. 1 broke the Nielsen streaming record for most-viewed program in a single week, viewed for 7.2 billion minutes between May 30 and June 5.