'Stranger Things' Fans Spot Change in Early Nancy and Jonathan Scene

Stranger Things season 4 has been gripping our attention since it arrived on Netflix in May, attention that has now turned back to earlier seasons. Creators the Duffer brothers revealed they've re-edited scenes from older episodes, and now fans have spotted changes that have been made.

One such scene involves Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer) and her new boyfriend, Steve Harrington (Joe Keery), in the second episode of the first season, titled The Weirdo on Maple Street. Steve, a jock-type, convinces Nancy to join him at a house party, where they sleep together for the first time.

Out in the woods, Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton) snaps pictures of the party guests, including Nancy when she removes her clothes. Fans on TikTok and Twitter picked up on a slight tweak to this scene -- Jonathan is no longer shown taking a picture of Nancy when she undresses.

However, he still possesses a picture of the moment, revealed in the next episode, titled Holly, Jolly. Steve and his bully pals discover the photos from the party, calling Jonathan a "creep" and a pervert. "He was probably gonna save this one for later," says Carol Perkins (who was dating Tommy Hagen), referring to the photo of Nancy undressing.

I fucking knew I didn't imagine things, they edited season 1 of Stranger Things and took the part out where Jonathan takes that pic of Nancy. — Vecna 🦇 (@raureifblume) July 22, 2022

The Duffer brothers have had other opportunities to make tweaks, including the date of Will's (Noah Schnapp) birthday. In season 2, episode 8, Will's mother Joyce (Winona Ryder) says his birthday is March 22. In season 4, episode 2, a timestamp on a video camera recording reads March 22, but no one celebrates Will's big day.

Matt Duffer suggested changing Will's birthday to May 22, "because 'May' can fit in Winona's mouth." He continued, "So that would be us George Lucas-ing the situation." Star Wars creator George Lucas frequently altered his movies after their release. Mostly, this involved improving special effects.

At time of writing, however, Joyce still says March 22 in the season 2 scene.