'Stranger Things' Directors Address Nancy Love Triangle: 'Hard to Choose'

Stranger Things season 4 saw couple Nancy and Jonathan living in different states -- Nancy in Indiana, Jonathan in California. The distance put a strain on their relationship, not least because Nancy spent more time with Steve, her ex-boyfriend.

Nancy first dated Steve in season 1, when he hung out with nasty bullies. Since, he's proved himself a wonderful baby sitter, a shirt-ditching hero and much better boyfriend material. He shared a couple of intimate moments with Nancy in season 4, after she patches up his injuries from a demobats attack. In some of the final scenes of season 4, he gives Nancy a longing look, before she's reunited with Jonathan.

So, in season 5, the final season, will Nancy be Team Steve or Team Jonathan? Show creators The Duffer brothers have weighed in.

"We love all the characters so much, it's hard to choose," Ross Duffer told TVLine in an interview published Friday. "The last time Nancy really spent time with [Steve] was the first couple episodes of Season 2, where he was a very different person. That was pre even his bromance with Dustin, so the Steve that Nancy knew and spent time with is not the Steve that we have all come to know and love."

"Steve has grown immensely, as has Nancy, so what happens when you add that on top of the fact that she and Jonathan [were] separated by such distance?" said Matt Duffer.

In July, Natalia Dyer addressed whether she thinks her character is in the middle of a love triangle.

"For me and Nancy, it's just so much more gray than that and so much more realistic in relationships and how they evolve and how they change and not putting everything in a box," Dyer told Collider.

She added: "It's really hard to be like, 'Who's she gonna end up with?' And it's like, 'Well, in the world of our characters, the world is potentially gonna end and they just had this giant rift thing, and they just narrowly escaped death again. I don't know!' I don't know. Who's to say who she's gonna end up with? It's a really funny thing, but I like that it interests people still."

Nancy isn't the only one dealing with strong feelings. Noah Schnapp confirmed that his character Will Byers "is gay and he does love Mike." How will this play out in season 5? Here's everything we know about the future episodes so far.