'Stranger Things 4': See Eddie Munson Actor Rehearsing Metallica Guitar Solo

The fourth season of Netflix's Stranger Things brought two memorable musical moments. The first involved Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) using Kate Bush's Running Up That Hill as a kind of musical armor against the evil Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower). In the season finale, Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) slams out Master of Puppets by Metallica on his guitar to distract the Upside Down's demobats from attacking his friends.

This vital, heroic moment saw actor Joseph Quinn actually play the guitar for most of the scene, although he also had a double stand in to handle the tricker parts. A video has now been published Sunday to YouTube showing Quinn practicing the difficult guitar section.

Check out the rehearsal below.

"Most of it's me," Quinn said on the Stranger Things after show, published to Netflix's YouTube channel Saturday. "We had this very, very talented guitarist called Aiden, I believe his name was, to come in to do the solo."

"But other than that, I had a bash at it."

Last week, Metallica reacted to the use of their song in the show.

"We were beyond psyched for (show creators Matt and Ross Duffer) to not only include 'Master of Puppets' in the show, but to have such a pivotal scene built around it," the band said on Instagram.

They added, "We were all stoked to see the final result and when we did we were totally blown away. ... It's an incredible honor to be such a big part of Eddie's journey and to once again be keeping company with all of the other amazing artists featured in the show."