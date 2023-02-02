Live: Samsung Unpacked Live Updates Galaxy S23 Ultra First Look Apple's iOS 16.3 Release 9 Ways to Celebrate Black History Month Best Indoor Plants HomePod 2nd-Gen Review 12 Best Cardio Workouts Salami, Sausage Recalled
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Culture Entertainment

'Star Wars: Visions' Season 2 Hits Disney Plus in May

It'll arrive on Star Wars Day, May 4.

Sean Keane headshot
Sean Keane
star-wars-visions
The first season of Star Wars: Visions had some extremely cool moments.
Lucasfilm

Anime-inspired anthology series Star Wars: Visions returns to Disney Plus for season 2 on May 4, Lucasfilm said Thursday. 

The upcoming episodes were created by animation studios from across the globe: El Guiri (Spain), Cartoon Saloon (Ireland), Punkrobot (Chile), Aardman (UK), Studio Mir (South Korea) Studio La Cachette (France), 88 Pictures (India), D'art Shtajio (Japan), and Triggerfish (South Africa). D'Art Shtajio's short was created in collaboration with Lucasfilm.

The first season wasn't part of the main Star Wars canon, but executive producer James Waugh told CNET in 2021 that he has "no doubt that we will see things that were in Visions become part of the fabric of Star Wars over the next decades."

This article will be updated shortly.