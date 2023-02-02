'Star Wars: Visions' Season 2 Hits Disney Plus in May

Anime-inspired anthology series Star Wars: Visions returns to Disney Plus for season 2 on May 4, Lucasfilm said Thursday.

The upcoming episodes were created by animation studios from across the globe: El Guiri (Spain), Cartoon Saloon (Ireland), Punkrobot (Chile), Aardman (UK), Studio Mir (South Korea) Studio La Cachette (France), 88 Pictures (India), D'art Shtajio (Japan), and Triggerfish (South Africa). D'Art Shtajio's short was created in collaboration with Lucasfilm.

The first season wasn't part of the main Star Wars canon, but executive producer James Waugh told CNET in 2021 that he has "no doubt that we will see things that were in Visions become part of the fabric of Star Wars over the next decades."

