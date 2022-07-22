Star Wars Retro Collection Goes Back to the '70s with 'A New Hope' Multipack

Star Wars collectors who like their displays a little more old-school are in for a treat. Hasbro is going back to the beginning with its Retro Collection: A New Hope multipack, inspired by the original 1970s Kenner Star Wars action figures, CNET can exclusively reveal.

Hasbro

The toymaker showed the multipack and other figures during its Friday Star Wars panel at San Diego Comic-Con.

This multipack includes six 3.75-inch scale figures: Ben (Obi-Wan) Kenobi, C-3PO, R2-D2, a Death Squad commander, a Jawa and a Tusken Raider. The characters were available in the original vintage line, and Hasbro has mirrored the old figures' aesthetic, articulation and packaging for its Retro Collection.

The multipack will cost $95 and is scheduled to ship in spring 2023. It's set to be available to preorder exclusively at ShopDisney.com on Saturday at 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET).

In case you're wondering about the other beloved characters from A New Hope, they're available in a separate multipack. It includes Darth Vader, a Stormtrooper, Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Chewbacca and Han Solo, and is . It'll set you back $69 and is due to ship this October.