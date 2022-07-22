Pixel 6A vs. iPhone SE Cameras Apple Watch Deals Best Android VPN PlayStation Plus Games Bluetooth Speaker Deal Casper Bedding Sale ISPs With No Data Caps Michaels' Back-To-School Sale
We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Culture Entertainment

Star Wars Retro Collection Goes Back to the '70s with 'A New Hope' Multipack

Obi-Wan Kenobi, C-3PO, R2-D2, a Death Squad commander, a Jawa and a Tusken Raider feature in the multipack inspired the 1977 movie.

Sean Keane headshot
Sean Keane

Star Wars collectors who like their displays a little more old-school are in for a treat. Hasbro is going back to the beginning with its Retro Collection: A New Hope multipack, inspired by the original 1970s Kenner Star Wars action figures, CNET can exclusively reveal.

Star Wars Retro Collection Tusken Raider, Ben (Obi-Wan) Kenobi, Death Squad Commander, C-3PO, R2-D2 and Jawa action figures against a light blue background.

The Star Wars Retro Collection A New Hope multipack includes a Tusken Raider, Ben (Obi-Wan) Kenobi,a Death Squad Commander, C-3PO, R2-D2 and a Jawa done in the vintage style.

 Hasbro

The toymaker showed the multipack and other figures during its Friday Star Wars panel at San Diego Comic-Con.

This multipack includes six 3.75-inch scale figures: Ben (Obi-Wan) Kenobi, C-3PO, R2-D2, a Death Squad commander, a Jawa and a Tusken Raider. The characters were available in the original vintage line, and Hasbro has mirrored the old figures' aesthetic, articulation and packaging for its Retro Collection.

The multipack will cost $95 and is scheduled to ship in spring 2023. It's set to be available to preorder exclusively at ShopDisney.com on Saturday at 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET).

In case you're wondering about the other beloved characters from A New Hope, they're available in a separate multipack. It includes Darth Vader, a Stormtrooper, Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Chewbacca and Han Solo, and is available to preorder now. It'll set you back $69 and is due to ship this October.

Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

See all photos