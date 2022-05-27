Star Wars Black Series Adds Obi-Wan Kenobi's Villainous Inquisitors

Nobody expects the Imperial Inquisition. The Grand Inquisitor and his goons made their live-action debut in Disney Plus Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi on Friday, and CNET can exclusively reveal Hasbro's Black Series action figures of the villains.

The trio includes the Grand Inquisitor, the Fourth Sister and the Fifth Brother. All three are scheduled to ship in spring 2023. They'll each set you back $25, and preorders are set to open June 1. Hasbro showed these three and other figures during its Friday panel at Star Wars Celebration Anaheim.

Each of the three has plenty of articulation for posing, comes armed with a double-bladed lightsaber and just looks cool, sleek and Imperial.

This group is made up of former Jedi selected by Emperor Palpatine to survive Order 66 in exchange for serving him. They've been twisted by the Dark Side of the Force, and are tasked by Darth Vader to hunt down surviving Jedi like Obi-Wan -- failing to do so generally results in fatal punishment from the Sith Lord.

We've previously seen the Grand Inquisitor and Fifth Brother in CGI animated series Rebels -- their live-action counterparts are played by Homeland's Rupert Friend and Fast & Furious actor Sung Kang, respectively. It's our first encounter with the Fourth Sister, who's portrayed by Rya Kihlstedt from Superman & Lois.

Hasbro revealed Black Series Reva, aka the Third Sister, on Wednesday as part of Lucasfilm's Obi-Wan Wednesdays merchandising push. Previously, the only Inquisitor available as part of the Black Series was the Second Sister from 2019 video game Jedi: Fallen Order. It's cool that collectors can fill out the ranks of Dark Side goons.