'Star Wars: Andor' to Broadcast on ABC, FX, Freeform, Hulu Thanksgiving Weekend

Celebrate the Star Wars: Andor finale with access to the first two episodes.

Caroline Igo
Screenshot of Cassian Andor
Disney Plus

Disney Plus is airing the first two episodes -- Kassa and That Would Be Me -- of its acclaimed series, Star Wars: Andor to affiliated Disney-owned platforms during the Thanksgiving holiday.

In order to commemorate the finale of the show, the first broadcast will be Wednesday, Nov. 23. The finale will premiere on Disney Plus the same day.

The broadcast schedule is as follows:

  • ABC:  Wednesday, Nov. 23, 9 to 10:30 p.m. ET/PT
  • FX:  Thursday, Nov. 24, 9 to 10:30 p.m. ET/PT
  • Freeform:  Friday, Nov. 25, 9 to 10:30 p.m. ET/PT 
  • Hulu:  Available to stream from Nov. 23 through Dec. 7

Watch the finale, as well as all 12 episodes, exclusively on Disney Plus.

