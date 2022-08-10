Samsung Unpacked: Everything Announced Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Preorder Galaxy Watch 5 Galaxy Z Fold 4 Dell XPS 13 Plus Review Galaxy Z Fold 4 Preorder Apple TV 4K vs. Roku Ultra Galaxy Z Flip 3 Price Cut
Culture Entertainment

'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' Movie Release Date Set for December 2024

The third movie in the popular video game franchise is hitting theaters in the 2024 holiday season.

Corinne Reichert headshot
Corinne Reichert
Sonic Movie
Sonic is coming back for a third live-action movie.
Paramount Pictures

The Sonic the Hedgehog 3 movie will be released on Dec. 20, 2024, the Sonic franchise revealed Monday in a tweet. 

Paramount and Sega announced the third movie in February, alongside a spinoff TV series that'll star the antagonist from the second movie, Knuckles, who is voiced by Idris Elba. The TV show is slated for a 2023 release by Paramount.

The live-action Sonic the Hedgehog 2 was released in April and quickly becoming the highest grossing video game movie of all time in the US.

It followed the first Sonic movie's release in 2020. Ben Schwartz voices the iconic speedy blue hedgehog from the Sega games, with both movies now available to stream on Paramount Plus.

