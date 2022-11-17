'Sonic Prime' Netflix Trailer Shows a Speedster Multiverse

Netflix on Thursday dropped the first full trailer for its upcoming animated series Sonic Prime, based on the video game character Sonic the Hedgehog.

In the trailer, we see Sonic and friends face off against Dr. Eggman, before the blue hedgehog is catapulted into a multiverse, called the Shatterverse. Sonic then sets off to find versions of familiar allies, who don't know him, to take on the Council, a committee of different Eggmans.

Besides Sonic and Eggman, other characters like Tails, Shadow, Knuckles, Big the Cat and Amy Rose also appear in the series. There's no word on whether Ugly Sonic will make a cameo. He did make an appearacne in the Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers movie, though, so who knows?

Sonic Prime is set to premiere on Netflix on Dec. 15.

If you want more Sonic, check out Sonic Frontiers, the latest game in the franchise. The game is available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.