Snazzy Oscars Gift Bag for Nominees Includes Plot of Land in Scotland

Kevin Winter

Andrew Garfield, Will Smith, Benedict Cumberbatch and Jessica Chastain are among 25 reported recipients of an unofficial Oscars swag bag that includes a plot of land in Scotland and access to liposuction treatment.

The annual "Everyone Wins" nominee bags have been given out by an LA-based marketing company for years and are not affiliated with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. They often generate buzz for including expensive, over-the-top gifts. (This year's bag also includes gold-infused extra virgin olive oil and a four-night stay at a California spa). Last year, the bags stirred controversy for including NFT art depicting the late actor Chadwick Boseman.

Brands have been known to pay high prices to have their products and services included in the bags.

While it's unclear how much Scottish land the stars will snag, supplier Highland Titles offers on their website plot sizes ranging from one to 100 square feet. The company has multiple nature reserves including one located less than 10 miles (16 kilometers) from Glencoe, a village in western Scotland. It offers purchasers the chance to "become a lord or lady -- while conserving Scotland's wilderness."

Here's a full list of nominated actors and directors that reportedly get their goodies this week: Javier Bardem, Benedict Cumberbatch, Andrew Garfield, Will Smith, Denzel Washington, Ciarán Hinds, Troy Kotsur, Jesse Plemons, J.K. Simmons, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Kenneth Branagh, Paul Thomas Anderson, Jane Campion, Steven Spielberg, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Jessica Chastain, Olivia Colman, Penélope Cruz, Nicole Kidman, Kristen Stewart, Jessie Buckley, Ariana DeBose, Judi Dench, Kirsten Dunst and Aunjanue Ellis.

Here's how to stream the Oscars on Sunday before the stars jet off to Scotland.