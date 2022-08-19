iPhone 14 Wish List 'House of the Dragon' Review Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Review Car Covers Clean Your AirPods 'The Rehearsal' on HBO Best Smart TV Capri Sun Recall
Snapchat Brings House of the Dragon to Cities Across the World Via AR

The location-specific feature will see different dragons grace different global landmarks.

House of the Dragon Snapchat
Snap and HBO Max have partnered on a new Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon feature for Snapchat users. From Sunday, if you're in the right place you'll see Snapchat's new "Landmarker Lenses" starring dragons.

You'll have to be in certain cities and locations to unlock the full AR experience.

Here are the locations revealed so far for the special AR dragons on Snapchat:

  • Los Angeles: Venice Beach Grand Canals
  • Rio De Janeiro: Princess Isabel Statue
  • London: Tower Bridge
  • Chennai: Sankagiri Fort
  • Mumbai: CST Station (IE Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus)
  • Prague: Charles Bridge

You'll see dragon markers on your Snap Map when you get close to their locations. There will be 20 lenses released during the season as more dragons are introduced to the show, and Each AR lens was built by a different Snap lens creator.

There's also a filter all users can access that turns your face into a fire-breathing dragon, or, if you face the camera out, a dragon will fly across the screen.

House of the Dragon is set to premiere on Aug. 21.

