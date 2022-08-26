'She-Hulk' Episode 2 Drops Intriguing X-Men Reference

Marvel really does seem to be gearing up to properly introduce the X-Men to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not only did the final episode of Ms. Marvel clearly introduce mutants, but the latest episode of She-Hulk, currently streaming on Disney Plus, has added its own Easter Egg to the mix.

Spoilers for episode 2 of She-Hulk ahead.

After being fired from the district attorney's office for losing her case, She-Hulk, aka Jennifer Walters, scrawls the internet for new jobs. Zooming in on the side bar of the page, you can see two pretty significant articles.

The first is titled, "Man fights with metal claws in bar brawl." This has to be a clear reference to Wolverine. His friend and fellow mutant Professor Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) appeared -- spoiler -- in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The second significant title is: "Why there is a giant statue of a man sticking out of the ocean." This looks like Marvel's quick and easy way of addressing the conspicuous Celestial frozen in the ocean after The Eternals prevented its Emergence. Up until this point, no one appeared bothered by the giant stone figure popping its head out of the Indian Ocean.

there have now been three Marvel movies that have taken place since Eternals, and somehow no one has once mentioned how the Earth now has this dude sticking out of it pic.twitter.com/oIU9FrHJZO — Mike Murphy (@mcwm) July 25, 2022

As for what we know so far about the X-Men, here's what Ms. Marvel finale directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah said about introducing mutants to the MCU.

"That was the best kept secret of the whole show," Arbi told TV Line. "We didn't even know about it until we suddenly had a script. So, when we had it, we asked, "What's that about? What's going to happen?' And Kevin Feige would say, 'Just shoot this, put the little music on and that's that. Should you be part of the future of Ms. Marvel, then you'll know a little bit more.' Kevin Feige has the master plan. He's the only one who knows."

Sorry if that's frustrating.

New episodes of She-Hulk stream on Thursdays.