Sequel to Netflix Action Hit 'The Old Guard' Taps Uma Thurman, Henry Golding

It's time to resurrect your excitement for The Old Guard. On Friday, Netflix said Uma Thurman and Henry Golding have joined the forthcoming sequel to the streaming service's 2020 action hit about immortal mercenaries.

"The Old Guard just got some new blood!" Netflix wrote in a Tweet alongside images of the two stars. In 2021, Deadline revealed that several cast members from the original film would also return for the sequel: Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Veronica Ngo and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Thurman is an Oscar-nominated and Golden Globe-winning actress best known for films like Pulp Fiction and the Kill Bill series. Golding is an actor and TV host whose recent films include the 2021 G.I. Joe flick Snake Eyes and 2018's Crazy Rich Asians.

The first Old Guard movie is based on a comic book series of the same name by Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernández and follows a team of soldiers -- led by Theron's character -- who can't be killed. The movie brought in 186 million hours viewed in the first 180 days of its release, a number surpassed by only 12 other Netflix films.

Though Gina Prince-Bythewood directed the first film, the sequel will have a new director, Victoria Mahoney. Rucka wrote the script for the first film and will return to write the second. Plot details and a release date for the sequel have yet to be released by Netflix.