Naomi Ackie transforms into singing legend Whitney Houston in a trailer released Thursday for upcoming music biopic I Wanna Dance with Somebody.

The new movie is scheduled to hit theaters on Dec. 21. In the upbeat preview, Ackie's Houston performs in front of massive concert crowds and at the Super Bowl.

According to a synopsis, I Wanna Dance with Somebody charts the late singer's journey "from New Jersey choir girl to one of the best-selling and most awarded recording artists of all time." The film promises powerful performances and refreshing take on Houston's hits.

The Sony Pictures flick is directed by Kasi Lemmons (Harriet) and written by Anthony McCarten (Bohemian Rhapsody, The Theory of Everything). Ackie's credits include TV shows Master of None of The End of the F***ing World and movies Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Lady Macbeth.

Other music biopics released this year include Apple TV Plus' Weird: The Al Yankovic Story and Elvis, which is currently streaming on HBO Max.