See First Image of Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix in 'Joker 2'

When you think of great love stories, DC Comics characters The Joker and Harley Quinn don't necessarily come to mind.

But Todd Phillips, director of 2019 psychological thriller Joker and its upcoming sequel, chose Valentine's Day to reveal a first look at Lady Gaga -- who is believed to be playing Harley Quinn in the sequel -- and Joaquin Phoenix's Joker together.

"Happy Valentines [sic] Day," the post reads, along with a picture of Gaga with blond hair, staring into the eyes of an in-love looking Arthur Fleck, aka the Joker.

The sequel, titled Joker: Folie à Deux, is reportedly going to be a musical -- if so, Lady Gaga's casting makes even more sense.

In August, Gaga tweeted confirmation she would star in the film, with a silouhette image of apparently her character Dr. Harleen Quinzel -- a psychiatrist who falls in love with Fleck -- and Fleck dancing together.

Zazie Beetz, Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland and Harry Lawtey are also members of the cast. Along with directing, Phillips is co-writer of the screenplay with Scott Silver, with whom he also co-wrote the first Joker script.

Joker: Folie à Deux is scheduled to be released theatrically on Oct. 4, 2024.