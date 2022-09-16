See Evan Peters as Cannibal Jeffrey Dahmer in Troubling Netflix Trailer

Jeffrey Dahmer's been dead since 1994, but he's still alive in the public imagination. On Friday, Netflix released the first trailer for Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, an upcoming miniseries on the streaming network.

Evan Peters, who has played multiple roles in various American Horror Story seasons and who plays Quicksilver in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, delivers a creepy performance as the murderer/cannibal.

The trailer focuses on the people around Dahmer, including his victims, who realize too late that the bad smell in Dahmer's apartment is a warning, and his neighbor, played by Niecy Nash, who knows that the sounds of power tools and screams from his apartment are a bad sign. Fortunately, she's smart enough to refuse an unidentified meat sandwich Dahmer tries to give her.

Fans of 1970s and 1980s TV and movies, pay attention: Molly Ringwald plays Dahmer's stepmother and Michael Learned (of The Waltons!) plays his grandmother.

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story comes to Netflix on Sept. 21. It's a 10-episode miniseries. Ryan Murphy, whom Peters has worked with on American Horror Story, is the co-creator, along with Ian Brennan.