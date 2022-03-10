Samuel L. Jackson Reacts to Being Only No. 3 on List of Sweariest Movie Stars

How is Samuel L. Jackson not the swearingest actor in movie history? On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, Fallon told Jackson he ranked only at No. 3 on a list of actors who've used the most swear words in movies, with Jonah Hill and Leonardo DiCaprio ahead of him. Jackson is followed on the list by Adam Sandler and Al Pacino.

Jackson's response? "That's some bullshit!" he said with a laugh. "I mean, uh, NO!"

"I don't believe that," Jackson told Fallon. "Somebody has miscounted."

Jackson then asked if the survey that formed the list considered all curse words, or just "THE" curse word, meaning a certain compound swear word Jackson is famous for. (Hint: In the TV edit of the 2006 film Snakes on a Plane, Jackson's line was changed to, "I have had it with these monkey-fighting snakes on this Monday to Friday plane.")

"Because if it was THE curse word, then you're the champ," Fallon said.

Jackson will reprise his role as Marvel's Nick Fury in the upcoming Disney Plus series Secret Invasion. He'll also receive an honorary Academy Award at the 12th Governors Awards on March 25, two days before the main Oscars ceremony.