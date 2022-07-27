'Rick and Morty' Season 6 Premieres in September

Season 6 of Rick and Morty premieres in our dimension this fall.

Adult Swim said Wednesday that the Emmy-winning show returns on Sunday, Sept. 4, at 11 p.m. ET/PT.

Tweets about the news from Adult Swim and the Rick and Morty Twitter account include an image of the show's main duo showing off some impressive six-pack abs.

Ripped and ready - Season 6 coming September 4th pic.twitter.com/RfvA1x5ELj — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) July 27, 2022

Rick and Morty follows the intergalactic adventures of scientist Rick Sanchez and his grandson Morty. The fifth season premiered in June 2021 and wrapped up in September. In 2018, Adult Swim renewed Rick and Morty for 70 episodes, and we've seen 20 of those over the course of two subsequent seasons.

Wondering what the new season will involve? Here's what a press release has to offer: "It's season six and Rick and Morty are back! Pick up where we left them, worse for wear and down on their luck. Will they manage to bounce back for more adventures? Or will they get swept up in an ocean of piss! Who knows?! Piss! Family! Intrigue! A bunch of dinosaurs! More piss! Another can't miss season of your favorite show."

Sounds like business as usual.