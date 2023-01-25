'Rick and Morty' Drops Main Voice Actor Justin Roiland, Hulu Cuts Ties Too

Adult Swim has severed ties with Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland after domestic violence charges were filed against the voice actor.

"Adult Swim has ended its association with Justin Roiland," reads a statement posted by the Rick and Morty Twitter account Tuesday afternoon. "Rick and Morty will continue. The talented and dedicated crew are hard at work on Season 7."

Roiland's other projects include co-creating Hulu's Solar Opposites, in which he voices main character Korvo. The series was renewed for a fifth season in October, but Hulu said in a statement Wednesday that "we have ended our association with Justin Roiland." Solar Opposites and Koala Man, another Hulu show Roiland's involved with, are expected to continue without him.

In January, reports surfaced that the Orange County District Attorney's office had charged Roiland with one felony count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one felony count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud and/or deceit. Roiland has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Roiland, who created the adult animated sci-fi sitcom Rick and Morty with Dan Harmon, also voices protagonists Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith. Roiland's voice roles will reportedly be recast for future seasons.

In 2018, Adult Swim ordered 70 episodes of the hit series, signing long-term deals with Roiland and Harmon. The show was renewed through to season 10 and has four more seasons to go, after season 6 finished airing in December.

Roiland is also the founder of video game development studio Squanch Games. Last week, Roiland resigned from his position.

"On January 16, 2023, Squanch Games received Justin Roiland's resignation," reads the statement on Squanch Games' website, posted Tuesday. "The passionate team at Squanch will keep developing games we know our fans will love while continuing to support and improve High On Life."

Roiland could not immediately be reached for comment.