Culture Entertainment

Rachel Weisz Plays Creepy Twins in 'Dead Ringers' on Prime Video

First look images are out for the Amazon thriller series, based on the 1988 David Cronenberg film.

Jennifer Bisset headshot
Jennifer Bisset
Rachel Weisz in a lab coat and red shirt standing in front of a mirror next to herself with her hair up
Rachel Weisz plays opposite herself in Dead Ringers.
Amazon Studios

First look images are out for Dead Ringers, a limited series coming to Prime Video based on David Cronenberg's 1988 psychological thriller.

Rachel Weisz plays the double lead roles of Elliot and Beverly Mantle, "twins who share everything: drugs, lovers, and an unapologetic desire to do whatever it takes -- including pushing the boundaries of medical ethics -- in an effort to challenge antiquated practices and bring women's health care to the forefront," per Amazon's press release.

Cronenberg's original starred Jeremy Irons in a dual role as identical twin gynecologists Elliot and Beverly Mantle, who specialized in treating fertility problems. It placed highly on many best horror movies of all time lists.

The six-episode series also stars Britne Oldford (The Umbrella Academy, American Horror Story: Asylum) as Genevieve, Poppy Liu (Hacks, Better Call Saul) as Greta, Michael Chernus (Severance, Orange is the New Black) as Tom, Jennifer Ehle (Zero Dark Thirty, Saint Maud) as Rebecca and Emily Meade (The Deuce, The Leftovers) as Susan.

Alice Birch (Normal People, Succession, The Wonder) is the showrunner, with Sean Durkin (Martha Marcy May Marlene, The Nest, The Iron Claw) directing half the episodes.

All six episodes of Dead Ringers are scheduled to premiere April 21 on Prime Video.

Rachel Weisz standing next to herself in the mirror: The left version is in a fancy dress and earrings, the right version is in a conservative top
Amazon Studios
Rachel Weisz in a bloody lab coat, standing outside smoking
Amazon Studios
Two women about to kiss in a bed with mugs next to them
Amazon Studios
Rachel Weisz holding a newborn baby, wearing red surgical garments
Amazon Studios
Rachel Weisz in a lab wearing a red dress, under red lights
Amazon Studios
Rachel Weisz wearing a stripy dress in a large room with disk-like lights covering the ceiling
Amazon Studios

