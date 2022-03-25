James Bond-Themed Competition Show Will Let You Play Like 007

Greg Williams/Eon Productions via Getty Images

Prime Video has green-lit a new competition series based on none other than Bond. James Bond.

The famous, fictional British spy will be the focal point of an eight-part adventure series, 007's Road to a Million, which sees contestants compete to win a prize of 1 million pounds (or $1.3 million), according to the streaming service. To advance on the show, contestants working in teams of two must surpass physical obstacles and answer questions hidden in locations around the world. The show will be filmed in historic locations featured in Bond films.

Britain's 72 Films will produce, along with MGM Television and Bond film producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson. The show is casting contestants now, so this could be your mission, if you choose to shake (not stir) things up.

Filming begins later this year, but there's no word yet on when the show will air.

Last week, Amazon closed its $8.45 billion deal to acquire MGM, the movie studio that oversees the James Bond franchise. Prime Video says the show has been in the works for almost four years and is separate from the Amazon-MGM deal.