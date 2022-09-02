Pete Davidson, Seth Rogen to Star in Movie About GameStop Stock Gambit

The GameStop stock market saga is getting the Hollywood treatment, with some big names set to star in a film about how everyday traders rocked Wall Street.

Pete Davidson, Seth Rogen, Paul Dano and Sebastian Stan will appear in Dumb Money, which will explore what happened when amateur traders banded together on Reddit and sent the value of struggling video game retailer GameStop soaring. When members of r/WallStreetBets began pushing up GameStop's share price in January 2021, establishment investors started losing billions. The fallout has continued into this year, with another hedge fund going down in May after being unable to recover from the GameStop short squeeze.

The upcoming film, according to Variety, will focus on the Redditors behind the Wall Street weirdness and will be directed by Craig Gillespie. Gillespie directed the 2017 film I, Tonya, which featured Stan, and worked with both Stan and Rogen on this year's Hulu limited series Pam & Tommy. Earlier this year, Davidson announced that he's leaving SNL after eight seasons.

Rebecca Angelo and Lauren Schuker Blum are writing the script for Dumb Money based on Ben Mezrich's nonfiction book The Antisocial Network, according to Variety, with filming set to start this month.

The GameStop drama has already been the subject of documentaries, including Rise of the Players, which came out almost exactly a year after the whole tale went down.