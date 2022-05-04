Obi-Wan Kenobi's Lightsaber Is Coming to Hasbro's Force FX Line

Hasbro wants to take Obi-Wan Kenobi fans back to a more civilized age with its Black Series Force FX Elite replica of his iconic lightsaber, CNET can exclusively reveal for May the 4th (Star Wars Day). It's based on the weapon the Jedi master wields in his upcoming Disney Plus show, which kicks off May 27.

This spectacular replica, which is also getting a showcase in a Hasbro Pulse livestream on Wednesday, isn't cheap though. It'll set you back $279. It'll be available to preorder at 10 a.m. PT Thursday at , and is scheduled to ship in spring 2023.

It has a real metal hilt and removable blade, which shines with a beautiful blue light once activated. Switches on the hilt also let you create those classic sound effects, progressive ignition (where the light travels up the blade), a battle clash effect, a duel effect and a battle sequence mode. These features require three AA batteries, and they aren't included.

You probably won't be swinging this lightsaber around all the time, so the replica comes with a neat stand that lets you display it with or without the blade.

This lightsaber is among the most storied in Star Wars. Outside Obi-Wan's solo series, we've also seen him swinging it around the original 1977 movie, Revenge of the Sith and The Clone Wars.

It was the third one the Jedi built over the course of his career -- a smug Darth Maul kicked his first one down a reactor shaft in The Phantom Menace and some rude Geonosians took his second in Attack of the Clones. He used this weapon in his final battle with his fallen apprentice, Darth Vader, before the Sith Lord struck him down and became one with the Force.