Newest 'Wakanda Forever' Teaser Leaves Little Doubt Who Is the Next Black Panther

It appears the secret is out.

Oscar Gonzalez headshot
Oscar Gonzalez
the black panther mask being held
It's clear who will wear the mask. 
Marvel

The question of who is the next Black Panther in the upcoming sequel Wakanda Forever has been pondered since the film's first trailer was released, but its latest teaser gives some obvious clues as to who is behind the mask. 

Marvel's newest teaser for the film, dubbed "Long Live Wakanda" and uploaded late Thursday, includes some previously unseen shots from the film. One shows the new Black Panther using weapons similar to the vibranium gauntlets wielded by Shuri, played by Letitia Wright, in previous MCU movies.

Although this doesn't confirm the identity of the new hero, it does offer more evidence that the next Black Panther movie will hand over the mantle to T'Challa's younger sister, which was how it was done in the comics. 

the black panther flying through the air shooting energy blasts from gauntlets

Is this Shuri?

 Marvel/Screenshot by Oscar Gonzalez/CNET

Also seen in the trailer is a closer look at Ironheart's suit in action. Riri Williams, played by Dominique Thorne, is the genius inventor who follows in the footsteps of Tony Stark and will make her first appearance in Wakanda Forever before the start of the Disney Plus MCU series for the character.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens in theaters on Nov. 11.

