We've heard Chris Pratt as Mario. Now, in a new trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie, he's joined by Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong.

Pratt provides the voice of the famous video game plumber in the upcoming animated film, although he apparently avoids the familiar stereotyped Italian accent. Nintendo released a first teaser in October but it didn't include Peach and didn't give much away about Pratt's voice acting, with no sign of catchphrases like "It's-a me, Mario" or "Wahoo!"

The new trailer was revealed during the latest Nintendo Direct presentation in a livestream Tuesday.

The first teaser introduced us to Jack Black as Bowser and Keegan-Michael Key as Toad. Here's that first trailer:

Seth Rogen joins the cast as Donkey Kong.

The Mario movie is scheduled for release on April 7, 2023, after a delay from its original release date in late 2022.