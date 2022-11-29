Cyber Monday Deals Still Available Deals Under $25 Deals Under $50 Giving Tuesday Tech Fails of 2022 Best Live TV Streaming Service WHO Renames Monkeypox Change These Alexa Settings
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Culture Entertainment

New 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' Trailer Introduces Princess Peach and Donkey Kong

Anya Taylor-Joy and Seth Rogen join Chris Pratt in this animated movie based on the Nintendo classic.

Richard Trenholm headshot
Richard Trenholm
mario-social-crop.png
Chris Pratt as Mario and Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach in the new trailer.
Nintendo video screenshot by Leslie Katz/CNET

We've heard Chris Pratt as Mario. Now, in a new trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie, he's joined by Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong.

Pratt provides the voice of the famous video game plumber in the upcoming animated film, although he apparently avoids the familiar stereotyped Italian accent. Nintendo released a first teaser in October but it didn't include Peach and didn't give much away about Pratt's voice acting, with no sign of catchphrases like "It's-a me, Mario" or "Wahoo!" 

The new trailer was revealed during the latest Nintendo Direct presentation in a livestream Tuesday.

The first teaser introduced us to Jack Black as Bowser and Keegan-Michael Key as Toad. Here's that first trailer:

Seth Rogen joins the cast as Donkey Kong.

The Mario movie is scheduled for release on April 7, 2023, after a delay from its original release date in late 2022. 

Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

See all photos

More on Mario

Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

See all photos