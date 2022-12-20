New 'Mission: Impossible' Video Captures Tom Cruise Attempting a Death-Defying Stunt

Next year's seventh installment of the Mission: Impossible series brings some stealthy stunts to the big screen. A new behind-the-scenes look for Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One shows Tom Cruise riding a motorcycle off a cliff and immediately diving into a BASE jump. "This is far and away the most dangerous thing we've ever attempted," Cruise says in the video released Monday.

The stunt is years in the making. Cruise practiced over 500 skydives and 13,000 motor cross jumps to finesse the trick for the seventh installment of the spy thriller. The team conducted the stunt in Norway in 2020.

So excited to share what we’ve been working on. #MissionImpossible pic.twitter.com/rIyiLzQdMG — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) December 19, 2022

The actor coordinated a "masterplan" with experts in the various disciplines involved, like motorcycling and BASE jumping, according to the movie's writer and director Christopher McQuarrie.

"The only things you have to avoid in a stunt like this is serious injuries or death," Miles Daisher, Mission: Impossible's BASE jumping coach, tells the camera.

Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One premiers in theaters on July 14, 2023 and stars Cruise as special agent Ethan Hunt, Ving Rhames as Agent Luther Stickell and Simon Pegg as technician Benji Dunn.